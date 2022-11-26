DSC_8269.JPG

Stockbridge's Jayden Scott (4) is lifted by teammate Tyriq Holland (70) during the Class AAAA quarterfinals against Benedictine on Nov. 25, 2022.

 Andrew Weathers

STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge’s outstanding football season came to an end Friday night with a 34-14 loss to Benedictine, the defending Class AAAA state champion.

Stockbridge (10-3), the Region 5-AAAA champion, saw its nine-game winning streak end in the AAAA quarterfinal showdown. Benedictine advances to host Troup County in the Final Four.

Recommended for you