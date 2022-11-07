After five long years, the Stockbridge Tigers can once again call themselves region champions.
With its 40-20 victory on Oct. 28 at Pace Academy, Stockbridge clinched the Region 5-AAAA title, the Tigers’ first league crown since 2017, when they went 12-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Although in just his second year leading the football program, Thomas Clark has served Stockbridge as a teacher, coach and administrator (he spent two years as the school’s athletic director) for the last 14 years, which arguably have been the best years in program history, highlighted by four consecutive region championships and five region titles in six years. His big-picture perspective made getting back to the top a little bit sweeter.
“It felt good to get the region championship because we had a great run from 2011 to 2018 when we won numerous region championships and I was part of that staff,” said Clark, whose team closed the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. “It had become normal for us to win region championships, so this year we had a goal to get back, and for us to do that in Year 2 has us all excited. It’s been a good time.”
The Tigers (8-2, 7-0) hold the No. 1 seed from their region and will begin the Class AAAA state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting Hapeville Charter (2-8), the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAAA.
Clark put together a demanding three-game, pre-region schedule (which included losses to Colquitt County, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA, and Dougherty, ranked No. 10 in Class AAA) and Stockbridge ran roughshod over its region opponents, outscoring their enemies 294-47 in region play, the Tigers pitched two shutouts and had one game where they gave up a field goal and another where they gave up a safety.
“We got some great experience from those early games, learning how to overcome adversity and how to get better,” said Clark. “Once we got in region play, we caught on fire and played well and played with confidence.”
Despite the scores saying otherwise, Stockbridge did encounter some turbulence in region play in its crown-clinching game against Pace Academy, which finished third in the region.
“A lot of people don’t realize we were down 13-0 early in that game and I think it was 20-13 at halftime, so we were way down,” said Clark. “We didn’t play well in the first half and we kind of came out flat, and for us to be able to push through that adversity and make the adjustments in the second half and then not only catch up but pull away, that was big for us.”
Between 2011 and 2018, the Tigers made several deep playoff runs but the team hasn’t reached the postseason in two years and hasn’t hosted a playoff game since 2018 (when the Tigers hosted four games and reached the state semifinals). But there’s little-to-no playoff experience on the roster to build on.
“This year’s senior class was in the ninth grade that last time we made the playoffs,” said Clark. “A few of those guys got to travel with us and they’re the only guys who understand how we made the playoffs. But being a No. 1 seed, we get to host and we have a great atmosphere and great fan support, and for us to be at home, that’s big for us and a great opportunity.”
Led by Clemson commit Shelton Lewis (cornerback/wide receiver), running back Jordyn Mack and exciting freshman Edward Minor, Stockbridge comes into the postseason in pretty good health for this time of year and Clark said the key to making a run is harnessing as much of the momentum gained by winning region as possible.
“We’ve got to keep up the momentum, keep playing better and take the momentum into the playoffs,” he said. “I feel good with where we’re at. We’re lucky and blessed with not a lot of injuries. We’re going to try to keep this thing going. We’re playing pretty good football but we’re always working to play better.
“We’re up for the challenge to compete and make this run. There are a lot of good teams and we’ve got to keep improving because we’re going to see some really good football teams.”
