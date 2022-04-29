The Stockbridge girls and Eagle’s Landing boys track and field teams won the titles at the Region 4-AAAAA championships.
Stockbridge (160 points) edged Union Grove (155) for the girls title, while Dutchtown (114.5), Woodland (69.5) and Eagle’s Landing (63) rounded out the top five.
Eagle’s Landing (127) held off Union Grove (122) and Dutchtown (108) for the boys championship. Jones County (93) and Stockbridge (90) rounded out the top five.
Stockbridge’s individual region champions were Kirah Copeland (girls 200-meter dash, 24.64 and 400, 56.70), Destynie Howard (girls high jump, 5-0), Jae’l Dunn (girls shot put, 39-6 1/4), Daynejia Atkins (girls discus, 132-3) and Shelton Lewis (boys 400, 48.44). Stockbridge also won the girls 400 relay (47.95), the girls 1,600 relay (3:58.47) and the boys 1,600 relay (3:19.05).
Eagle’s Landing got wins from Mary Rozier (girls 100, 12.19 and long jump, 17-9 1/2), Danarrion Ard (boys 100, 10.73) and Alec Jackson (boys 800, 1:54.61) Eagle’s Landing also was first in the boys 3,200 relay (8:23.28).
Union Grove’s event winners were Gabby Parsons (girls 800, 2:22.03 and 1,600, 5:40.83), Bianca Parsons (girls 3,200, 12:34.17), Brianna Reed (girls pole vault, 7-6), Christian Troy (boys pole vault, 8-0), Dwayne Chenault (boys triple jump, 42-5), Yosaiah Smith (boys shot put, 50-2 1/2) and Quentin Peterson (boys discus, 155-3). Union Grove also won the girls 3,200 relay (10:10.28).
Dutchtown’s first-place finishers were Synai Jones (girls 100 hurdles, 14.87), Sade Winslow (girls 300 hurdles, 44.54) and Nasia Lee (boys 110 hurdles, 14.07 and 300 hurdles, 39.79). Dutchtown also won the girls 800 relay (1:42.75) and the boys 400 relay (41.54).
Ola’s Christian Estrada won the boys 1,600 (4:38.00), and teammate Michael Royster won the boys long jump (22-4). The Mustangs also were first in the boys 800 relay (1:29.39).
Locust Grove’s Paul Blouin won the boys high jump at 6-0.
