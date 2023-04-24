FsRb8LJXwAAQV-N.jpeg

Stockbridge’s Quenteria Birts poses for a photo after winning Henry County titles in the 400- and 800-meter runs.

 Special Photo

The Stockbridge girls finished first in the Region 5-AAAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

The Tigers finished with a 167 points to outlast runner-up Woodland, which had 148 points. The Stockbridge boys took second at 132, while the Luella boys were third at 122.

