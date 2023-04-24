...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be north
to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Stockbridge girls finished first in the Region 5-AAAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
The Tigers finished with a 167 points to outlast runner-up Woodland, which had 148 points. The Stockbridge boys took second at 132, while the Luella boys were third at 122.
Leading the way for the Stockbridge girls were double region champions Quenteria Birts and Daynejia Atkins. Birts won the 400-meter run (57.97 seconds) and the 800 (2:19.79), while Atkins won the discus (122 feet, 2 inches) and the shot put (37-2).
Teammate Kennedi Bryan won the 200 in 25.51, while the Tigers won two girls relays — the 800 relay in 1:42.00 and the 1,600 relay in 4:01.24.
The runner-up Woodland girls had a pair of region champions, Akira Brown in the 100 (12.73) and Mattison Rowell in the 100 hurdles (16.65). Woodland also won the girls 400 relay (48.63).
McDonough got a first-place finish from Nina Dozier in the girls long jump (18-2).
Stockbridge’s boys region champions were Kevin Conix (400, 48.95), Ryan Johnson (300 hurdles, 39.94) and Cedric Irvin (discus, 157-5). Luella was led by its boys 800 relay (1:28.36) and 1,600 realy (3:27.12) that raced to region crowns, as well as first-place finisher Brent Priester in the long jump (22-7 1/2).
Woodland’s boys region champions were Dominiq Northington, in the 110 hurdles (15.17) and Tymone Washington in the high jump (6-4). Hampton’s Lassale Hewlett won the boys sprints, taking first in the 100 in 10.85 and in the 200 in 21.62. Hampton also was first in the boys 400 relay (41.81).
