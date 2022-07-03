Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris was named the National League’s Rookie of the Month on Saturday.
The former Stockbridge star hit .347 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, 18 runs and a .945 OPS in 27 games in June. Harris, 21, made his MLB debut on May 28 and has been a fixture in the lineup since his callup, solidifying the Braves’ outfield defense in addition to his impact at the plate.
Harris bypassed Triple-A Gwinnett when Atlanta called him up from Double-A. He was a third-round pick of the Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft.
