STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge football team handed the Hampton Hornets their first loss Friday, rolling to a 49-2 victory.
Forcing turnovers and getting ahead early is what Tigers head coach Thomas Clark wanted from his team, which is 2-2 on the young season.
"We had to come out quick," said Clark. "We knew they were a good team, undefeated and had a lot of confidence. We just had to make sure we came out locked in and executed offensively and defensively. I felt we did that this game."
The Tigers' defense shut down a Hornets offense that had been carried by leading rushers Conner Tolley and Chrishaun Tindall. Both did not rush for 100 yards or finish with a touchdown in the game.
The Stockbridge defense also forced four turnovers. Three of those came off of interceptions (two of them resulting in a pick-six) and one came off a forced fumble.
The Hornets came out empty on their first possession of the game, while the Tigers started fast and jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
The first score came from running back Jordan Mack, who scored on a 41-yard rush to lead 7-0 with 9:55 to play. Running back Adam Prince scored on a 12-yard rush, making the score 14-0 with 4:20 to go.
On the ensuing Hornets possession, safety Malik Caswell intercepted Tolley for a 20-yard pick-six as 3:22 remained in the quarter.
The Hornets bled a lot of clock in the second quarter, looking to get on the board. The Tigers' defense stood tall, forcing the Hornets to punt.
On the Tigers' last possession of the first half, they added another touchdown this time by Mack, who rushed in from five yards as the Tigers went into halftime with a 28-0 lead.
Stockbridge kept up the momentum in the second half, lighting up the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Leon Thomas returned a punt for a 41 yards for a touchdown after the Tigers defense forced the Hornets to go three and out. The Tigers lead 35-0 with 10:20 to play in the third quarter.
Tigers cornerback Shelton Lewis intercepted Tolley for the Tigers' second pick-six of the game, which increased the lead to 42. Prince then scored on an 11-yard rushing touchdown with 6:55 to go in the third as the Tigers led 49-0.
A bad snap on a Tigers punt in the fourth quarter turned into a safety giving the Hornets their only points of the game.
The Tigers will be off next week before facing Mount Zion at home. Clark believes his team will get better if they focus on the small but important fundamentals of the football.
"We just have to focus on the little things to get better," said Clark. "The fundamentals, taking the correct steps, tackling better and blocking."
