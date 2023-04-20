...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday April 20...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday April 20.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southerly at 8 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Stockbridge running back Jayden “Duke” Scott committed Wednesday to the North Carolina State University football program.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back chose the ACC school over more than 35 Division I offers, committing live on 11 Alive and YouTube in front of a crowd at his high school. He is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which have him as the No. 66 junior in the state of Georgia. He helped the Tigers to the Class AAAA quarterfinals last season.
Scott also excels in track and field at Stockbridge — he was third at state in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore — and maintains a 3.7 GPA. He plans to major in computer engineering at N.C. State.
“(Scott) is a tremendous young man with high character,” Stockbridge head football coach Thomas Clark said.
