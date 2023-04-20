image000000.jpg

Stockbridge running back Jayden "Duke" Scott during his commitment ceremony to North Carolina State University on April 19, 2023.

 Special Photo

Stockbridge running back Jayden “Duke” Scott committed Wednesday to the North Carolina State University football program.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back chose the ACC school over more than 35 Division I offers, committing live on 11 Alive and YouTube in front of a crowd at his high school. He is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which have him as the No. 66 junior in the state of Georgia. He helped the Tigers to the Class AAAA quarterfinals last season.

