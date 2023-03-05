Stockbridge’s boys and girls track and field teams each finished first in their Georgia High School Champions Challenge.
Stockbridge won the girls division with a whopping 218 points, well ahead of runner-up Miller Grove’s 108. Ola (82), Eagle’s Landing Christian (75) and Locust Grove (74) rounded out the girls top five.
The Stockbridge boys scored 168.5 points to hold off M.L. King’s 141.5. Eagle’s Landing Christian (fourth, 54) and Locust Grove (fifth, 53) also finished in the boys top five.
The Stockbridge girls got first-place finishes from Kennedi Bryan (100-meter dash, 12.59 seconds, 200, 25.83), Quenteria Birts (800, 2:21.88), Miasia Seymour (1,600, 6:17.57), Destynie Howard (high jump, 4-10), Jayla Clark (long jump, 17-3) and Daynejia Atkins (discus, 119-9 and shot put, 35-11). The girls also won the 1,600 relay in 4:10.95 and the 3,200 relay in 11:23.25.
Stockbridge got boys victories from Kevin Conix (400, 49.88), Kristopher Strong (1,600, 4:42.61, 3,200, 10:31.16) and The Saviour Robinson (triple jump, 21-2).
Eagle’s Landing Christian’s D.J. Chester swept the boys throws, winning the discus at 164-11 and the shot put at 55-4. The ELCA girls’ first-place finishes came from Brhea Covington (3,200, 14:58.37) and the 400 relay (50.00).
