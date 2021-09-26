Stockbridge senior Jae’l Dunn made a recent commitment to the Vanderbilt University women’s track and field program.
Dunn holds school records in the shot put and the discus at Stockbridge. As a junior, she placed third in Class AAAAA in the shot put at 39 feet, 11 inches and fourth in AAAAA in the discus at 123-8.
