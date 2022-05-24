Stockbridge senior Jae’l Dunn earned a spot on the Powerade All-Metro High School Track and Field Team announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club.
Dunn was honored in the discus on the team, which features the state’s top performer in each track and field event. The Vanderbilt recruit was this year’s Class AAAAA state champion in the discus and also took third in the shot put.
She will be honored at the Powerade All-Metro High School Track and Field Banquet on June 8 in Atlanta.
