...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY
NIGHT TO NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly
begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures
will fall into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and
Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further south,
temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s through
the early afternoon. Lows in the teens expected Saturday
morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with
northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to
40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Stockbridge’s Shelton Lewis (2) walks onto the field before a Sept. 16, 2022 game against Hampton.
Stockbridge’s football program celebrated senior Shelton Lewis on National Signing Day.
The multi-talented Lewis signed Wednesday with ACC power Clemson after a decorated high school career. He had three interceptions as a senior for a 10-win team, and also caught 11 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
“Shelton is one of our most valuable players,” Stockbridge head coach Thomas Clark said. “He’s a good kid, 3.4 GPA, so he was not only a great player on the field, he was an outstanding student-athlete. He was a multi-sport athlete who played basketball ninth-grade year, football and then track, where he was the state champion in the 400 (meters) last year with a time of 48.03 (seconds).
“He is an extraordinary leader on our team, a team captain who played offense and defense, and excelled at both. He’s going to play DB at Clemson. He’s an outstanding young man with a tremendous work ethic.”