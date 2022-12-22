20220917072819_006A9918.JPG

Stockbridge’s Shelton Lewis (2) walks onto the field before a Sept. 16, 2022 game against Hampton.

 Anfernee Patterson

Stockbridge’s football program celebrated senior Shelton Lewis on National Signing Day.

The multi-talented Lewis signed Wednesday with ACC power Clemson after a decorated high school career. He had three interceptions as a senior for a 10-win team, and also caught 11 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns.

