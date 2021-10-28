Henry County high schools dominated the All-Area 2-A Private Softball Team, voted on by the league’s coaches.
Strong Rock Christian took two of the top honors with Emily Chandler as Player of the Year and Brittany Lewis as Coach of the Year. The Pitcher of the Year was Faith Rush of Eagle’s Landing Christian.
Strong Rock had five players earn first-team, all-area honors — Hannah Chisolm and Mikah Fluellen at infield, Charla Drake at outfield, Ava Morrow at catcher and Emily Whitwell at pitcher. ELCA’s first-team selections were outfielder Emerson Askew, catcher Brooke Rockhold and designated player/utility player Chloe Fowler.
The second-team picks included Strong Rock’s Anna Bryant (outfield) and ELCA’s Chloe Rockhold (infield), Micaela Collins (infield) and Lauren Rockhold (outfield). Strong Rock’s Bella Gonzalez, Kadence Tammaro and Ava Harrison made the honorable mention list, as did ELCA’s Sophia Fowler and Holly Hardeman.
