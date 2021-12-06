Henry County was represented well on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Team in Class A Private.
The first team featured Strong Rock Christian infielders Emily Chandler and Hannah Chisolm and Eagle’s Landing Christian utility player/designated player Faith Rush. The second-team selections included ELCA catcher Brooke Rockhold and Strong Rock infielder Mikah Fluellen.
