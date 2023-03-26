Strong Rock Christian’s boys lacrosse team posted a 13-12 victory over McIntosh on Friday.
Senior Ben Miller led the win with five goals and one assist, and Candler Irby contributed two goals and six assists.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Butts County in central Georgia... Southern Henry County in north central Georgia... Northeastern Lamar County in west central Georgia... Spalding County in west central Georgia... * Until 645 AM EDT. * At 1246 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Griffin, McDonough, Jackson, Hampton, Locust Grove, Jenkinsburg, Orchard Hill, Sunny Side, East Griffin, Walker Mill, Luella, McKibben, Towalaga, Blacksville, Chappel Mill, Ola, Experiment, Highland Mills, Fincherville and Worthville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following counties, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Clarke, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Talbot, Taylor, Troup and Upson. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A frontal boundary will be the focus for additional waves of showers and thunderstorms across north and central Georgia through early Monday morning. Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts over 3 inches possible. These amounts will occur on top of widespread heavy rainfall that has already fallen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Strong Rock Christian’s boys lacrosse team posted a 13-12 victory over McIntosh on Friday.
Senior Ben Miller led the win with five goals and one assist, and Candler Irby contributed two goals and six assists.
The Patriots held an 11-5 halftime lead before hanging on for the win as goalie Aiden Hamilton made key saves down the stretch. Miller’s goal with slightly more than two minutes left provided a 13-11 lead.
Scenes from Strong Rock Christian and McIntosh boys lacrosse on March 24, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Strong Rock Christian vs. McIntosh Boys Lacrosse
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.