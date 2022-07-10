Locust Grove resident Logan Perkins placed third in the 101st Georgia Amateur Championship, which concluded Sunday at The Landings Club-Deer Creek in Savannah.
Perkins finished the four-day golf tournament at 5-under-par 283, three strokes behind champion William Love of Atlanta. The Strong Rock Christian grad shot 71, 70, 68 and 74.
Perkins was a fifth-year senior on the West Virginia University golf team in 2021-22, earning Academic All-Big 12 honors and posting a scoring average of 72.41. He tied for 25th in the Big 12 Championships.
