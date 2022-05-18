The Strong Rock Christian athletic program recently announced the hiring of three new head coaches for the 2022-23 school year.
The new head coaches are Gavin Chapman in boys basketball, Ken Deyton in fastpitch softball and Myron Jackson in football.
Chapman enters his new job after a successful four-year tenure at First Presbyterian Day, where he won 75 games and two region championships. His 2021-22 team made the Final Four for the first time in program history, and he was the Region 1-A Private Coach of the Year in boys basketball the past two seasons.
Prior to First Presbyterian, spent 10 of the previous 11 years at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon. The former all-state high school player signed with Brewton-Parker in 2007 and played four seasons there before spending time at the University of Florida, where he completed an internship in the athletic internal operations department.
Chapman returned to Brewton-Parker in 2012 as an admissions counselor and assistant basketball coach. He was promoted to the college’s head men’s basketball coach position in 2014 as a 25-year-old, which made him one of the youngest head coaches in the country. He led the Barons to their first winning record in 15 years in his first season. He continued as head coach through 2018, when he transitioned to high school coaching at First Presbyterian.
Deyton will head up the Strong Rock softball program after coaching 10 years at the college level at Georgia Perimeter and Gordon State. His teams made multiple conference and national tournament appearances, highlighted by winning Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association conference titles in 2010 and 2013. He was the GCAA Coach of the Year in 2013.
Deyton has coached 43 all-conference players, three All-Americans, 21 academic All-Americans and four GCAA MVPs. He also has been active as a travel softball coach, and has been an assistant coach in Henry County the past three years at Woodland. His past experience also includes working with Strong Rock during its inaugural softball season in 2007.
In addition to his college and high school coaching, Keyton is owner of Diamond K Sports, which provides individual and small group softball hitting instruction.
Jackson takes over the football program from athletic director Tommy Webb, the team’s head coach since 2014. Jackson steps up after serving the last five years as Strong Rock’s defensive coordinator, and spending the past two years as assistant head coach.
Before joining Strong Rock, Jackson coached at the college level for 12 years at Southern, North Carolina A&T, Western Carolina and Connecticut, helping multiple players to the NFL along with guiding numerous players to all-conference and All-American selections. He also spent three seasons as head coach at Okeechobee High School in Florida.
Jackson was a four-year football letter-winner at Florida State under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden, earning All-ACC honors at tight end as a senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.