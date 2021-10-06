As the regular season wraps up, Strong Rock Christian appears poised to make another run for Columbus and the Class A Private state softball championship.
The Patriots (18-7-1 overall, 11-1 in Area 2-A Private) recently built a five-game winning streak and at no point in the season have they lost back-to-back games, which is not surprising considering the intensity of Strong Rock Christian coach Brittany Lewis.
“People that know me know I hate losing and I think I have successfully passed that down to my girls,” said Lewis, whose team was set to face Stratford Academy on Thursday to close out the regular season. “These kids hate to lose and they are super-competitive. This a big reason they are so scrappy. They find a way to get the job done and will do whatever it takes for our team.”
After surprising many by reaching the finals of the state tournament a year ago, Strong Rock Christian lost only two seniors, so a rebuild wasn’t in order, but this year’s squad still skews young with only one senior, captain Charla Drake. But between Drake and a half-dozen juniors — Hannah Chisolm, Kadence Tammaro, Anna Bryant, Ava Morrow, Emily Chandler and Mikah Fluellen — who have spent their entire high school careers playing for Lewis, there’s a consistent mindset that runs through the program.
“They have been under my leadership the last three years and they know the ins and outs of our program and what the expectations are on our team,” said Lewis, who coached at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy before arriving at Strong Rock Christian in 2019. “I think they could coach this team if needed. They are leaders. Alongside (Drake), these juniors have emerged and filled big-time roles for us.”
In terms of expectations, “My expectations were clear, and despite losing two huge pieces, we were still very, very high when we started training this summer,” she said, “(we want to) train intentionally, build a culture based on trust and grit, win our region and get back to Columbus. Once you get to Columbus, it's anyone's title to go get.
“We proved that last year coming in as the underdog and finishing state runners-up after knocking off the reigning state champs in the semifinals. I told my kids they will probably never reach the expectations I have for them, but that's just the way I coach.”
Lewis said she was pleased with the timely hitting the Patriots have received from Chisolm (a North Georgia commit), Fluellen and Chandler, and said the pitching staff of Chandler and freshman Emily Whitwell have been solid.
“I didn't expect our freshman pitcher to come in like she has and throw big-time games,” Lewis said of Whitwell. “She has done a really good job against girls with way more experience, and her bat has been huge for us in the lead-off spot.
“Whitwell brings the hard-nosed grit and power. Chandler brings the consistent calmness and can carry a team in big-time moments. They both want the ball in their hand, so they make a great team.”
Strong Rock Christian ran away with the area championship and should enjoy some favorable conditions in the state tournament. And Lewis feels confident that if the Patriots can make it back to Columbus, they’ve got as good a shot as any team there.
“To get back to Columbus, we have to keep playing our style of ball,” she said. “We have to calm the nerves of the young ones and rely on the experience of my juniors and senior. We have to know we have trained for greatness and go get it, attack hard on both sides of the ball and trust each other in the process.
“Once in Columbus, it's all grit and heart. Who wants it more and what team can make the big-time play at the right moment, or get the big-time hit when it counts will bring the title home. Why not us?”
