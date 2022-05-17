AUSTELL — Strong Rock Christian’s Cole Humphrey finished in the top 10 of the Class A Private Boys Golf Tournament, which finished Tuesday at Dogwood Golf Club.
Humphrey shot 75 in each of the two rounds, tying for eighth overall.
Eagle’s Landing Christian’s Bo Shuler tied for 14th individually with rounds of 74 and 78. ELCA finished 12th in the team standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.