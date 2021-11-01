Strong Rock Christian junior Emily Chandler committed Monday to the Southern Miss fastpitch softball program.
Chandler has helped Strong Rock to the final round of the state playoffs in Columbus each of the past two seasons. She was the Area 2-A Private Player of the Year this season.
