NFL: NFL Draft

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Houston Texans third overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023.

 Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Three picks into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans had already overhauled their roster.

The Texans selected Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the third pick in the draft on Thursday, giving the Crimson Tide two players among the top three picks.

