Dutchtown celebrated three college football signees last week on National Signing Day.
Garrison Madden signed with the University of Southern California, Kasen Jackson signed with LaGrange University and Brandon Savage signed with Cumberland University (Tenn.). Madden is a linebacker, Jackson is a defensive back/wide receiver and Savage is a defensive back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.