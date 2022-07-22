Dutchtown grad Will Anderson Jr., Stockbridge grad Brenton Cox Jr. and Ola grad Chris Rodriguez Jr. were named to the Preseason Media Days All-SEC Football Team after voting this week in Atlanta, where the league’s head football coaches and top players gathered for the annual showcase.
Anderson, a junior at Alabama, was a first-team selection at linebacker after a stellar 2021 season that saw him earn the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as college football’s top defensive player. He has 154 tackles (45 for losses) and 24 1/2 sacks (17 last season) in two seasons for the Crimson Tide.
