©Ben Ennis-1562.jpg

Eagle’s Landing’s David Thomas takes a jumper in the state championship game at the Macon Centreplex.

 Special PHoto: Ben Ennis

Three Henry County high school basketball players made the Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team released Friday.

Eagle’s Landing’s David Thomas and McDonough’s Da’Avion Thomas made the boys team, while Luella’s Ariana Dyson earned a spot on the girls team.

