The 2022 Thursday Thunder Legends Series kicked off in dramatic fashion Thursday when nearly 100 drivers across eight divisions took on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s quarter-mile track.
The Chargers division kicked off the night’s feature racing action on the Thunder Ring. During the race they were forced to not only compete against their fellow drivers, but Mother Nature as well. The first seven laps were led by Emily Arenas (Social Circle, Ga.) who tried her best to hold off Coleman Moody (Griffin, Ga.). On lap eight Moody saw the opening he needed and snuck below Arenas to take the lead just before the race was red flagged for heavy rain. Once the track was dry and racing resumed, Moody refused to relinquish the lead and withstood a late surge from Brody Graham (Flowery Branch, GA) to win the race by a nose.
In the first Masters feature of the 2022 Thursday Thunder season Josh Mullins wasted no time getting to the front. The Tennessee native seized the top spot on the third lap and ran away with it. Mullins showed the way for the remainder of the race and took the victory in dominating fashion. Just a few minutes later Jadyn Daniels (Harrisburg, N.C.) held on to the lead in the Byron Powersports Semi-Pro feature after surviving multiple late caution flags and several challenges from a pursuing Donovan Strauss (Marietta, GA) to drive her #24 into victory lane.
The Associated Group Young Lions feature hosted one of the most surprising moments of the night. Lanie Buice appeared poised to lead the race from flag to flag. However, the Locust Grove native's hopes to win the race were crushed when an accident in turn two took her out of contention late, along with the drivers in the second and third positions. Following the caution, Floridian TJ DeCaire inherited the lead and took advantage of the opportunity, holding off the field in the final six laps to take the checkered flag. It was a similar story for Nathan Jackson in the WJP Investments Pro feature. After leading almost every lap, the driver from McDonough, Ga., had problems with his car just after the white flag, opening the door for North Carolina native Landon Rapp to pass by and score the victory.
As the night was winding down, the Fr8 Auctions Rookie Bandoleros division crowned two feature champions. Billy Lee (Ruskin, Fla.) claimed the win in race number one and the driver of the #95 car Javier Soto (Marietta, Ga.) followed up with an impressive last lap move for the lead to claim victory in race number two.
In other action, South Carolina native Beckham Malone won the Bandits feature in dominating fashion and was matched by Neal Dulin (Harrisburg, N.C.), who put on an equally impressive display just one race later to claim the Outlaws feature.
Here are the full results from Week 1:
The Associates Group Young Lions
1. DeCaire, TJ (Land O Lakes, FL)
2. Erwin, Garrett (Covington, GA)
3. Ryan, Noah (Griffin, GA)
4. Dickens, Josh (Miami, FL)
5. Reynolds, Jackson (Marietta, GA)
6. McElearney, Sean (Babylon, NY)
7. Gaul, Cooper (Seminole, FL)
8. Bulger, Hudson (Perry, GA)
9. Walker, Aidan (Knoxville, TN)
10. Corum, Taylor (Hazel Green, AL)
11. Hocutt, Clay (Mobile, AL)
12. Buice, Lanie (Locust Grove, GA)
13. Phillips, George (Charlotte, NC)
14. Esposito, Gianni (Dacula, GA)
15. Kuehl, Lacy (Sarasota, FL)
The Byron Powersports Semi-Pro Legends
1. Daniels, Jadyn (Harrisburg, NC)
2. Strauss, Donovan (Marietta, GA)
3. Gannon, Michael (Canton, GA)
4. Mazzo, Sam
5. Lastra, Mason (Tampa, FL)
6. Hyman, Anthony (Woodstock, GA)
7. Clark, Galen (Hendersonville, TN)
8. Yarbrough, Luke (Milton, GA)
9. Sutton, Dawson (Lebanon, TN)
10. Hampton, Ian (Stockbridge, GA)
11. Martinez, Jesse (West Palm Beach, FL)
12. Tadrzak, Trey (Stockbridge, GA)
13. Faulkner, Dylan (Goodlettsville, TN)
14. Brown, Carson (Moseley, VA)
15. Treschl, Jason (Lagrange, GA)
16. Wagman, Jarrett (Titusville, FL)
17. Dibble, Oliver (Owens Cross Roads, AL)
18. Wilkerson, Stuart
19. Cosier, Brian (Marietta, GA)
20. Taylor, Jonathan (Roswell, GA)
WJP Investments Pro Legends
1. Rapp, Landon (Concord, NC)
2. Cornman, Sam (mount dora, FL)
3. Pierce, Currie (Griffin, GA)
4. Jorgensen, Jensen (Stockbridge, GA)
5. Watson, Timothy (Panama City, FL)
6. Gumm, Garrett (Brooks, GA)
7. Graham, Gavin (Lakeland, FL)
8. Woodall, Nick (Canton, GA)
9. Hendrix, Keaton (Homerville, GA)
10. Jorgensen, Taylor (Stockbridge, GA)
11. Harrison, John (Jefferson, GA)
12. Jackson, Nathan (McDonough, GA)
13. Clanton, Christopher (Brooks, GA)
Masters Legends
1. Mullins, Josh (Columbia, TN)
2. Woodall, Robbie (McDonough, GA)
3. Plemons, Bill Jr (Locust Grove, GA)
4. Young, Phillip (Dallas, GA)
5. Swan, Mark (Athens, GA)
6. Wehunt, Ronnie (Canton, GA)
7. Carpenter, Steve (Land O'lakes, FL)
8. Clanton, Joey (Brooks, GA)
Bandits
1. Malone, Beckham (Rock Hill, SC)
2. Bloodworth, Austin (McIntyre, GA)
3. Krantz Jr., Darren (Huntington, NY)
4. Denton, Nicholas (Pascagoula, MS)
5. Bongiovanni, Dylan
6. Morrow, Levi (Monroe, GA)
7. Christensen, Lane
Fr8 Auctions Rookie Bandoleros
1. Lee, Billy (Ruskin, FL)
2. Coffey, Wyatt (Waynesboro, VA)
3. Teal, Emma (Monticello, GA)
4. Youngblood, Wyatt (Concord, GA)
5. Stevens, Kendall (Griffin, GA)
6. Mueller, Kerbi (Locust Grove, GA)
7. Hodges, Matt (Live Oak, FL)
8. Mueller, Lane (Locust Grove, GA)
9. Soto, Javier (Marietta, GA)
10. Rudolph, Briella (Griffin, GA)
11. Glass, Colton (Juliette, GA)
12. Sherman, Carson (Loganville, GA)
13. Young, Luke (Dallas, GA)
14. Behnke, James (Canton, GA)
15. Sanders, Paxton (Williamson, GA)
Outlaws
1. Dulin, Neal (Harrisburg, NC)
2. Bacon, Kyle (Buchanan, GA)
3. Sanders, Bryce (Ola, GA)
4. Britt, Emma (McDonough, GA)
5. O'Neil, Baylor (Grantville, GA)
6. Hicks, Katelyn (Senoia, GA)
7. Erickson, Carter (Cumming, GA)
8. Butler, Conner (Forsyth, GA)
9. Asztalos, Sebastain (Temple, GA)
10. Kade, Kayli (Hampton, GA)
11. Flater, Mitchell (Conyers, GA)
Chargers
1. Moody, Coleman (Griffin, GA)
2. Graham, Brody (Flowery Branch, GA)
3. Arenas, Emily (Social Circle, GA)
4. Almond, CJ (Atlanta, GA)
5. Graham, Timothy (Anderson, SC)
6. Young, Lisa (Dallas, GA)
7. Kinley, Taylor (Elleville, GA)
8. Anderson, David (Buford, GA)
9. Moon, Jack (Cumming, GA)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.