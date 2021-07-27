The Locust Grove boys basketball program, coming off a record-breaking season, will have a new leader for the 2021-22 school year.
Former head coach Noah Harrell was promoted to an assistant principal position at the high school, while Tim Knecht has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach.
“I really look forward to this opportunity at LGHS and continuing to build on the momentum that Coach Harrell, his staff and the young men that make up this program have generated,” Knecht said.
Locust Grove, which opened in 2009, made the state tournament for the first time this season and then posted the first state playoff win in school history. Its back-to-back winning seasons are the first two winning seasons in school history.
The Wildcats didn’t win more than seven games in a season until Harrell took over.
They hope that success continues under Knecht, who grew up playing basketball in southern Indiana. He played college basketball at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where he graduated Cum Laude in 2000.
His coaching career has included middle school, various AAU teams and high school basketball, including stints as a head boys and head girls varsity head coach. He was previously head girls basketball coach at Locust Grove.
“I most recently have become a certified personal trainer with specialties in performance enhancement and corrective to assist in my training of athletes, as I am a big proponent of player development,” said Knecht, who calls himself a devout Christian and is married with four children.
