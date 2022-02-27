LOGANVILLE — The Dutchtown boys basketball team's season came to an end Saturday night as it lost 60-37 to Loganville in the second round of the Class AAAAA state tournament.
Things did not bode well for the Bulldogs almost from the start as their leading scorer for the season, junior Braxton Cooley, hurt his knee three minutes into the game.
As of Saturday evening, the extent of Cooley's injury was not known, Dutchtown head coach Marvin Latham said.
"We don't know yet," Latham said of the injury. "He's just going to have to get that MRI done. We've just got to see how that goes."
Going into the game, Cooley led the Bulldogs with 16 points per game. In Saturday's game, he had 2 points when he got injured.
"He's our leader so they fed off him and when he went down, that kind of changed the complexion of how we did things," Latham said. "A lot of things we did through him."
Loganville (18-10) led the entire game and was paced by Chris Dorbor, who racked up 29 points (21 of which came in the second half). Jeremiah Rucker added 14 and Sherman Johnson scored 11 for Loganville.
"They're good," Latham said of Loganville. "(Dorbor is) really good and everybody else complements. All those guys who complement him know their roles and coach (Josh Grayson) does a good job coaching them, so hat's off to them."
Loganville led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, 30-17 at halftime, and 46-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Davarri Barthell and Adrian Avery led Dutchtown (15-14) with 10 points each.
"It's one of those things, a good growing up for us," Latham said of his team making it to the second round. "It's one of those things, getting in the state tournament for this team. We didn't have anybody with varsity experience. I'm proud of my guys; they played hard and that's all you can ask."
Latham added that his team will build on the experience they gained in Saturday's game.
"It's good for them and it's how you handle adversity," he said. "If you've never been in this environment before and you have adversity it takes a toll on you and you have to learn how to handle it. (Loganville's) got a senior laden team; we have a young team."
Dutchtown's outlook for next year?
"We bring everybody back except two," Latham said. "We bring 13 guys back and that's good for us going through this and we'll see. We've got some young guys and some JV players who played for the Henry County Championship so we've got some good young guys coming up."
Dutchtown, which made it to the Final Four last year, beat Northside-Columbus 57-56 in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.