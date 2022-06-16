When Ola's Brianna Bassett teed off at the Class AAAAA girls state golf championships in mid-May, she achieved a unique “triple crown” among her student-athlete peers.
Bassett was part of Ola’s competitive cheerleading squad that advanced to the state meet in November and was the only gymnast in Henry County to reach the finals of the state gymnastics meet in late April, competing individually on floor and bars.
With her appearance in the state golf tournament, Bassett has competed in the state finals in three different sports during her junior season.
“This school year has been kind of crazy,” said Bassett in what has to be one of the understatements of the year.
“In addition to her great character and her outstanding work ethic, she qualified for the state golf tournament and finished in the top eight in cheerleading and gymnastics, so she’ll compete in the finals at the state level in three sports this year,” said Chelsea McCreary, Ola’s gymnastics and cheerleading coach. “This is my 11th year coaching, and it’s incredible that she’s maintained a lifestyle off social media, (and) she has maintained a lifestyle of academic excellence and putting family first. I have a 4-year-old and I can only hope she’ll be just like Bri when she gets older.”
Bassett’s final year at Ola will be a bit different as she’s decided to drop cheerleading to increase her focus on golf. She said she will continue to compete on the school gymnastics team, which this year posted its highest point total in a state meet in school history.
“We started cheer in June, and from June to November I couldn’t really focus on golf, and I want to play golf in college,” said Bassett, whose older brother Trevor Bassett plays golf at Dalton State. “So there was five or six months where I couldn’t practice like I needed to. I had to get what I wanted to do straight. It was a hard decision, but I feel like it’s for the best and will help me get to my goal.”
“When she came to me after cheerleading ended this year, she had tears in her eyes and said she had a goal to get a golf scholarship like her brother did and she wanted to dedicate more time at the golf course,” said McCreary. “I cried with her, but cheerleading was just a chapter to her life, while golf could be a defining factor to her life. Obviously her talent meant a lot to our program but it’s the person I’m going to miss the most.”
Bassett, who carries a 4.0-plus grade-point average and this year received the school’s Women In Sports Day Title IX Award, has been focused on golf for about a year after a long stint in club gymnastics.
“I did competitive gymnastics for 13 years and I stopped my freshman year, which was when COVID hit,” she said. “My brother plays golf in college and my family had been trying to get me to quit gymnastics for so long and just play golf, so I decided to do it. And I ended up loving it.”
Bassett, whose home course is Georgia National Country Club in McDonough, said she’s had an uneven year on the links. She capped her junior season by tying for 23rd in Class AAAAA at the state high school tournament, hosted at Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear. She shot 99 in the first round of state, and improved to 92 on the second day.
“I started out the season pretty good and then the person I was taking lessons from moved, and I lost confidence in myself and wasn’t playing that great,” said Bassett, who cards a 9-hole average of 44. “I finally got with a new instructor and started getting my confidence back. It was up and down and now it’s back up again.”
When asked her feelings about reaching the pinnacle of three different high-school sports, Bassett said, “It was kind of crazy to think about it. Not many people do that. It’s a lot but I don’t know what else I would do if I didn’t do this. It’s just kind of been what I’ve always done.”
For Bassett, who also finds time to work as a coach at GymTech Youth Gym Sports in McDonough, spending more time on the course in the next 12 months will lead to a successful senior year.
“I hope it won’t be as stressful as this year,” said the daughter of Mindy and Travis Bassett. “I’m excited to get new opportunities and I’m ready for the fun of it.”
