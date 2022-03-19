HAMPTON — Ty Gibbs only led one lap in Saturday's Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity race but it was the one that counted.
The race went into double overtime and on the last lap, he was in fourth place. After a bump by teammate A.J. Allmendinger, Gibbs shot into first by passing Ryan Sieg and then held on for the victory.
"I don't know," Gibbs said immediately after winning the race. "First of all, all glory to God. I have to say thank you to Him for getting me in these moments. Second of all, thank you to my team. I did not expect this at all. That was one of those where it's a lesson for never giving up."
It was Gibbs' sixth victory in 23 Xfinity races and first win and first top 10 at Atlanta.
"To be able to win and have my name in the books is super special," Gibbs said of winning the first Xfinity race at the newly-reconfigured and repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Austin Hill, of Winston, came in second after leading for much of the race down the stretch.
At the end, his car nearly ran out of gas and Hill said he almost came into pit road and considered dropping down to the apron.
"(We) went for it," he said. "I don't know how we didn't run out of fuel there. We knew we were really close (to winning). Man so close; this is three times now that I've gotten second, once here in Xfinity and twice in Trucks. Being at my home track it stings a little more than the others. I don't want to finish as the first loser but we can't hang our heads down."
Rounding out the top 5 were Allmendinger, Riley Herbst and Landon Cassill.
Mason Massey, of Douglasville, came in sixth while Brandon Jones, of Atlanta, was seventh.
Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Weatherman, Sheldon Creed and Sieg (of Tucker).
Josh Berry won stage 1 and Allmendinger won stage 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.