Union Grove’s boys cross country team celebrates after winning the Henry County championship at Strong Rock Christian.

 Special Photo

The Union Grove boys and the Strong Rock Christian girls won the team titles at Saturday’s Henry County Cross Country Championships hosted by Strong Rock.

Union Grove dominated the boys team standings with 40 points, well ahead of runner-up Locust Grove’s 87. Stockbridge (97), Creekside Christian (100) and Woodland (104) rounded out the top five.

