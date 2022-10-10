The Union Grove boys and the Strong Rock Christian girls won the team titles at Saturday’s Henry County Cross Country Championships hosted by Strong Rock.
Union Grove dominated the boys team standings with 40 points, well ahead of runner-up Locust Grove’s 87. Stockbridge (97), Creekside Christian (100) and Woodland (104) rounded out the top five.
Johnny McCarthy, a Union Grove junior, was the individual boys champion in 16 minutes, 31.00 seconds, while Locust Grove’s Jake Pearson was runner-up in 16:48.64.
Host Strong Rock claimed the girls team title with 75 points, a narrow four-point margin over runner-up Union Grove. Stockbridge (90), Woodland (109) and Eagle’s Landing (110) also were in the top five.
The girls individual title went to Strong Rock eighth-grader Savannah LaVasser, who raced past the field in 21:25.10. Eagle’s Landing junior Nyla Atkinson was runner-up and well ahead of the rest of the runners in 22:07.89.
Union Grove’s victorious boys team had plenty of support behind champion McCarthy with five additional runners in the top 20, including top-10 finishers Alex Castello (third, 17:12.79) and Marek Hurdle (seventh, 17:38.04). Teammates Hayden Hamilton (13th, 18:06.80), Vincent Macias (16th, 18:10.90) and Julian Mays (17th, 18:21.51) were the other top finishers.
In addition to Pearson, the runner-up Locust Grove boys got good showings from Emilio Barreto (fourth, 17:13.01) and Daniel Barreto (15th, 18:10.28). Third-place Stockbridge was led by Cameron Simmons (fifth, 17:34.50) and Kristopher Strong (11th, 17:54.13). The fourth-place Creekside boys had a trio of top-20 finishers in Benjamin Pearce (eighth, 17:41.02), Judah Prisk (10th, 17:53.56) and Zach Clark (18th, 18:21.58). Fifth-place Woodland had two runners in the top 20 — Caleb Roberts (12th, 18:04.79) and D’Anthony Smotherman (19th, 18:47.45).
Luella’s boys got a sixth-place finish from Ethan Sanders (17:37.10), and Hampton’s Jacob Jones was ninth in 17:51.78. Eagle’s Landing’s Nyciem Belvin (14th, 18:10.01) and Strong Rock’s Jake McDougal (20th, 18:50.54) were the other boys runners in the top 20.
LaVasser’s individual win highlighted the Strong Rock girls’ performance, but two of her teammates were in the top 20 — Aubrie Blackwelder (12th, 23:44.53) and Mackenzie Johnson (14th, 23:57.14). Union Grove made a strong push in its runner-up finish behind fourth-place finisher Gracie Zeugal (22:52.76), as well as Annaliese Gilbert (11th, 23:35.62) and Kendall Dow (17th, 24:02.43).
Third-place Stockbridge had a great meet with three top-10 girls finishers — Diamond Bowen (fifth, 22:54.95), Miasia Seymour (sixth, 22:56.49) and Layla Selma (eighth, 22:57.17). Woodland’s fourth-place girls team was led by Nia Harmon (third, 22:42.89) and Kayla Austin (10th, 23:05.48) in the top 10. Maleia Ali (seventh, 22:56.98) and Seariah Kornegay (19th, 24:09.83) led the Eagle’s Landing girls to fifth.
Other top-20 girls runners were Ola’s Kwamia Russell (ninth, 23:00.68), Hampton’s Paris Thomas (13th, 23:51.93), Creekside’s Aaysha Furlow (15th, 24:00.33) and Claire Ellis (20th, 24:16.12), Luella’s Shellease Stafford (17th, 24:02.43) and Locust Grove’s Jayden Smith (18th, 24:06.44).