MCDONOUGH — Union Grove's home football opener was nothing short of a thrilling game. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, they weren't able to pull it together and complete the comeback in a 35-28 loss to Spalding.
After getting down 35-14, Union Grove made a late push with a more pass-heavy attack in its final possessions.
After a quarterback run for a score closed the deficit to 14 points, the Wolverines attempted an onside kick and failed. However, a couple of plays later, Spalding fumbled and Union Grove recovered. On the first offensive play of the next drive, quarterback Gavin Webster completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dechavion Williams. The score was now 35-28.
Union Grove attempted another onside kick and recovered. The Wolverines drove the ball to the 11-yard line, where they failed to convert a 4th-and-6 attempt. Spalding knelt the ball with 13 seconds left, hanging on for the seven-point win.
The start of the game was delayed due to inclement weather. Union Grove was also without its head coach, Casey Smith, and offensive coordinator, Josh Coffey, due to COVID-related issues.
Spalding had a long drive to start the game but it wasn't able to capitalize. The visitors made it down to the 18-yard line but missed the field goal attempt. Union Grove and Spalding then exchanged scoreless drives.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Williams ran it in for a 6-yard touchdown to put Union Grove ahead, 7-0.
Spalding answered with a 78-yard drive sparked by a 40-yard run that put them within the 10-yard line. Running back Nazir Berry then ran it in for a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game, 7-7.
On Union Grove's first drive after halftime, Williams ran it in for a 40-yard touchdown to put Union Grove ahead, 14-7. Spalding quickly answered with a 73-yard drive resulting in a 6-yard touchdown run by Nazir Berry to once again tie the game.
Union Grove went three and out and Spalding responded with a 77-yard touchdown pass to Curt Clarke, putting the Jaguars ahead 21-14.
Spalding scored 14 more unanswered points, a 22-yard rushing touchdown, and a 2-yard rushing touchdown, for a 35-14 lead before Union Grove began its rally.
Spalding (1-1) will face Ola (1-1) next week in a non-region away game, and Union Grove (1-1) will go on the road for a non-region game against Starr's Mill (2-0).
