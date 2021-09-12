Union Grove's football team was unable to keep up with Jones County in a 38-22 loss Friday night.
The Wolverines were the first to strike with a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Dechavion Williams, but they missed the point-after attempt. The Greyhounds quickly responded with a 50-yard rushing touchdown by Zion Ragins. The Wolverines then converted a field goal, making the score 9-7.
Jones County quarterback John Alan Richter threw two interceptions in the first half — one by K.J. Clarington and one by Connor Williams.
The Greyhounds' Drew Jones had a 60-yard rush, that set up Javious Bond to have a 6-yard rushing touchdown. The score at halftime was 14-9 with the Wolverines losing.
On the third play of the third quarter, Union Grove threw a pick-six to Jones County's Roderick Freeman. The Greyhounds surprisingly kicked an onside kick, while they were winning by 12, and recovered.
The Greyhounds' Richter threw another interception to Union Grove's Clarington, which led to a 46-yard rushing touchdown by Dechavion Williams.
Jones County then tacked on a touchdown and a field goal, making the score 31-16. Dechavion Williams got his third touchdown of the night, but the Wolverines once again missed the PAT to keep it a two-score game.
The Greyhounds scored another touchdown in the final minutes, making the final score 38-22.
Union Grove (2-2) faces Dutchtown (2-2) at home next week, while Jones County (2-2) faces Stockbridge (2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.