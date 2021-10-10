Union Grove’s girls cross country team made it a perfect 10 on Saturday.
The Wolverines won the Henry County Cross Country Championships for a 10th straight season, riding an individual victory from Gabby Parsons and their considerable depth to another memorable county meet. They put five girls runners in the meet’s top 13 and all seven in the top 16 for a dominant score of 35 points, well clear of runner-up Locust Grove’s 62.
Locust Grove stayed atop the boys field with a repeat of last year’s championship, scoring 30 points to finish ahead of runner-up Union Grove’s 55. Strong Rock Christian’s Noah Kilgore won the boys individual title.
Parsons also delivered a repeat as the girls individual champ with a 5K time of 21 minutes, 12 seconds — Stockbridge’s Carrington Wilson took second at 21:47. Carson Brantley of Union Grove was third in 22:13, and the Wolverines backed the top two runners up with Camryn Charles (eighth, 23:42), Annaliese Gilbert (10th, 24:09), Gracie Zeugal (13th, 24:21), Julia Rothermeil (15th, 24:36) and Albany Robinson (16th, 24:46).
Top-10 finishers Julie Mink (sixth, 22:52) and Autumn Freeman (sixth, 23:00) led the way for runner-up Locust Grove. Teammates Karlie Trujillo (12th, 24:19), Chelie Chatman (19th, 25:03) and Taniya Diaz (20th, 25:25) joined them in the top 20.
A trio of top-10 finishers — Nia Harmon (fourth, 22:30), Kayla Austin (seventh, 23:38) and Paige Maduro (ninth, 24:02) — helped the Woodland girls to third. Wilson and Miasia Seymour (14th, 24:28) led Stockbridge to fourth.
Locust Grove’s boys got their championship by putting six runners in the top 15, led by 2020 county champion Daniel Townsend’s second-place run in 17:25. Towsend, third-place Jack Pringle (17:38) and fourth-place Jake Pearson (17:40) gave the Wildcats heavy points at the top, while teammates Emilio Barreto (seventh, 18:09) and Daniel Barreto (14th, 18:44) contributed top runs.
Union Grove’s runner-up boys finish was fueled by Johnny McCarthy (fifth, 17:44), Khayri Davis (ninth, 18:27), Alex Castello (12th, 18:38), Marek Hurdle (13th, 18:40) and Hayden Hamilton (16th, 19:06).
Kilgore won the boys race in 17:08, 17 seconds ahead of Townsend. His victory, along with Noah Banks (eighth, 18:17) and Jake McDougal (20th, 19:33), led Strong Rock to third. Creekside Christian was fourth and Stockbridge wa fifth in the boys team standings.
Ola’s Christian Estrada (sixth, 17:57) and Creekside’s Judah Prisk (10th, 18:29) had top-10 finishes.
Boys
Top 10 individuals
1. Noah Kilgore, Strong Rock, 17:08
2. Daniel Townsend, Locust Grove, 17:25
3. Jack Pringle, Locust Grove, 17:38
4. Jake Pearson, Locust Grove, 17:40
5. Johnny McCarthy, Union Grove, 17:44
6. Christian Estrada, Ola, 17:57
7. Emilio Barreto, Locust Grove, 18:09
8. Noah Banks, Strong Rock, 18:17
9. Khayri Davis, Union Grove, 18:27
10. Judah Prisk, Creekside Christian, 18:29
Team standings
1. Locust Grove (30): 2. Daniel Townsend, 17:25; 3. Jack Pringle, 17:38; 4. Jake Pearson, 17:40; 7. Emilio Barreto, 18:09; 14. Daniel Barreto, 18:44
2. Union Grove (55): 5. Johnny McCarthy, 17:44; 9. Khayri Davis, 18:27; 12. Alex Castello, 18:38; 13. Marek Hurdle, 18:40; 16. Hayden Hamilton, 19:06
3. Strong Rock (105): 1. Noah Kilgore, 17:08; 8. Noah Banks, 18:17; 20. Jake McDougal, 19:33; 35. Landon Koby, 20:24; 41. Nicholas Schuleit, 20:54
4. Creekside Christian (121): 10. Judah Prisk, 18:29; 24. Gideon Prisk, 19:42; 26. Benjamin Pearce, 19:44; 28. Carter McGinnis, 19:53; 33. Diego Perez, 20:17
5. Stockbridge (140): 11. Cameron Simmons, 18:36; 19. Lance Little, 19:22; 32. David Ruiz-Tapia, 20:16; 38. Akari Shaw, 20:31; 40. Kyle Little, 20:47
6. Woodland (152): 17. Caleb Roberts, 19:06; 29. Joshua Roberts, 19:54; 30. JeVareus Brown, 19:58; 37. DAnthony Smotherman, 20:28; 39. Judah Stanford, 20:34
7. Luella (204): 18. Ethan Sanders, 19:12; 21. Devonte Jackson, 19:35; 45. Zahyr Kimbrough, 21:17; 52. Sayon Watkins, 21:42; 81. Ramon Bryant Jr., 24:13
8. Hampton (208): 25. Jacob Jones, 19:42; 31. Kameron Elliot, 20:11; 34. Christopher Williams, 20:19; 63. Braylon Hicks, 22:30; 67. Bryan Ponce, 22:56
9. McDonough (224): 22. Josh Parker, 19:38; 23. Keenan Gray, 19:42; 64. Trent Herrington, 22:40; 65. Nigel Thomas, 22:41; 68. Zaiden Greene, 23:08
10. Ola (235): 6. Christian Estrada, 17:57; 36. Patrick Pryor, 20:24; 58. Andrew Hillerson, 22:02; 80. Ding Dao Chung, 24:07; 83. Mason Little, 24:28
11. ELCA (280): 47. David Dickie, 21:19; 61. Delton White, 22:15; 62. Jack Shuler, 22:24; 66. Luke Sanders, 22:54; 72. Daniel Harvey, 23:24
Girls
Top 10 individuals
1. Gabby Parsons, Union Grove, 21:12
2. Carrington Wilson, Stockbridge, 21:47
3. Carson Brantley, Union Grove, 22:13
4. Nia Harmon, Woodland, 22:30
5. Julie Mink, Locust Grove, 22:52
6. Autumn Freeman, Locust Grove, 23:00
7. Kayla Austin, Woodland, 23:38
8. Camryn Charles, Union Grove, 23:42
9. Paige Maduro, Woodland, 24:02
10. Annaliese Gilbert, Union Grove, 24:09
Team standings
1. Union Grove (35): 1. Gabby Parsons, 21:12; 3. Carson Brantley, 22:13; 8. Camryn Charles, 23:42; 10. Annaliese Gilbert, 24:09; 13. Gracie Zeugal, 24:21
2. Locust Grove (62): 5. Julie Mink, 22:52; 6. Autumn Freeman, 23:00; 12. Karlie Trujillo, 24:19; 19. Chelie Chatman, 25:03; 20. Taniya Diaz, 25:25
3. Woodland (81): 4. Nia Harmon, 22:30; 7. Kayla Austin, 23:38; 9. Paige Maduro, 24:02; 25. Sage Hughes-Nelson, 26:14; 42. Vije Kirubanandan, 27:49
4. Stockbridge (86): 2. Carrington Wilson, 21:47; 14. Miasia Seymour, 24:28; 21. Jazmine Anderson, 25:54; 22. Diamond Bowen, 26:05; 30. Nakai Coleman, 26:35
5. Strong Rock (135): 18. Madison Blackwelder, 24:53; 26. Lilly Lapriore, 26:26; 32. Kamryn Silva, 26:39; 33. Mallory Crow, 26:43; 36. 36. Rachel Banks, 27:16
6. Ola (142): 11. Aislynn Gonzalez, 24:15; 24. Kwamia Russell, 26:09; 29. Chloe Price, 26:35; 47. Natalia Ruis Tarrega, 28:12; 54. Bailey Morrison, 31:10
7. Creekside Christian (165): 17. Sophia Dewing, 24:47; 35. Claire Ellis, 27:09; 40. Sara Cauble, 27:40; 49. Erin Perry, 28:58; 50. Grace Barber, 29:03
