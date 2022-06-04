Union Grove grad Ashleigh Mead capped an exceptional sophomore year at the University of South Carolina Beaufort with an eighth-place finish among 154 golfers in the NAIA Women’s Golf Championships in Oklahoma City.
Mead shot rounds of 75, 69 and 70 in the national tournament to finish at 2 under. Her second-round 69 helped the Sand Sharks to a school-record team score of 294, which fueled an eventual 17th-place finish in the event hosted by Lincoln Park Golf Club.
Her second-team NAIA All-American selection was the latest highlight in a season full of them. She was named previously to the All-Sun Conference Team and to the Sun Conference All-Academic Team, a reward for her 4.0 GPA in business administration.
Mead broke three school records during the season — lowest 18-hole round (5-under 67), lowest 36-hole total (3-under 141) and lowest 54-hole total (even-part 216) — all during the Monument Golf Oldfield Intercollegiate, where she won the championship.
