Union Grove grad Emily Coltharp, a softball player at Chattanooga, was nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
The award, which was established in 1991, honors graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership.
Coltharp won the Southern Conference batting title for the second time in her four-year career and the first after a full season. The McDonough native is the first Moc to win the batting title in a complete season since 2012. She hit .381 as the primarily leadoff hitter for the squad, registering a league-high 72 hits in 189 at bats. Coltharp's 72 hits were 30th in all of Division I and she posted a team-best 25 multi-hit games.
She stole 24 bases last season, which is tied for the 5th most in a single season and the most since 2011. Coltharp's 72 hits are tied for the 7th most in program history and the most since 2008. She concluded the season with a .362 career batting average, the 7th-best in program history. She earned All-SoCon First Team accolades for the second time in her career and was also tabbed to the All-SoCon Tournament team after the team won its 15th tournament title.
Coltharp graduated in May with a 3.60 GPA in Human Resource Management. She will return to campus in August to pursue a master's degree in Business Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.