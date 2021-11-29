Union Grove grad Wesley Simpson led Georgia College to a pair of victories last week, earning the school's Bobcat Athlete of the Week award for all sports.
The redshirt junior averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds during the 2-0 week, including a 25-point effort in a win over Auburn-Montgomery. He made 10 of 16 shots against AUM.
Simpson also had 12 points and nine rebounds in a victory over previously unbeaten West Florida.
