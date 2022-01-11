Union Grove grad Wesley Simpson, a junior on the Georgia College men’s basketball team, was named Bobcat Athlete of the Week on Tuesday for his efforts during the week ending Jan. 9.
This marks the second such honor, given to the school's top athlete encompassing all sports, for Simpson and the fifth for Bobcat men's basketball this season.
Simpson averaged 14 points, 6.5 assists and 6 rebounds over two games, highlighted by his play in a win at Georgia Southwestern State University when he had 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. The assists total was just two off the school record set in 2007.
