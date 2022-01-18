Georgia College senior Wesley Simpson, a Union Grove grad, was named Peach Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday.
It marks the first such honor for Simpson and the second for the Bobcats this season.
Simpson turned in a pair of double-doubles as the 24th-ranked Bobcats split a pair of games last week. The junior guard scored 21 with 10 rebounds in a win over USC Aiken and had 21 with 12 rebounds in a loss to the University of North Georgia. He also added 4 assists per game and a steal.
Simpson is currently ninth in the conference in scoring, 11th in rebounding and field goal percentage and fifth in assists per game.
