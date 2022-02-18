The College Sports Information Directors Association released its Men's Basketball Academic All-District teams Thursday, with Georgia College junior Wesley Simpson, a Union Grove grad, taking this honor for the second year in a row.
The Bobcat guard was one of five student athletes chosen to the District 3 squad, and the only one from the Peach Belt Conference.
“Wes is a winner on and off the court,” said Georgia College head coach Mark Gainous. “I am not surprised at all with any accolade or achievement that Wes receives. I am proud of him and everything he has accomplished so far in his career.”
Simpson is the second student-athlete in Georgia College men's basketball history to make two appearances on the prestigious team, the first coming during his junior year in 2020-2021. He was able to achieve a 3.57 GPA in his undergrad in economics.
During his 2021-2022 season so far, Simpson has put up 14.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and a 41.2 field goal percentage. As the team’s starting point guard, he has been named Bobcat Athlete of the Week four times for GC Hoops and was named PBC Player of the Week. Simpson now moves on to the Academic All-America ballot, with a release planned for later this month.
