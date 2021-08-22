Union Grove’s girls cross country team took runner-up honors at the Into The Trail Invitational at Locust Grove on Saturday.
Gabby Parsons (20 minutes, 4.70 seconds), Carson Brantley (20:49.84) and Bianca Parsons (21:28.98) led the way in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively. Teammate Camryn Charles also was in the top 30 in 22nd at 23:52.65.
Locust Grove’s girls placed sixth with top finishers Julie Mink (25th, 24:04.47) and Autumn Freeman (28th, 24:42.94 ) heading up the scorers. Woodland, behind Nia Harmon in 19th (23:25.60), was seventh, Strong Rock Christian was eighth, Stockbridge was ninth and Ola was 10th. Eleventh-place McDonough had a top-30 finisher in Asia Kelly (24th, 23:54.23).
Union Grove also had the top performing boys team at the meet with a fourth-place finish. Johnny McCarthy (11th), Kharyi Davis (17th) and Rory Davis (28th) led the Wolverines.
Fifth-place Locust Grove was paced by Jake Pearson (19th) and Jack Pringle (20th), while seventh-place Strong Rock had the top local individual — Noah Kilgore in eighth. Woodland (eighth), Stockbridge (10th) and McDonough (13th) were the other teams placing at the meet.
Ola’s Christian Estrada was 26th as an individual.
