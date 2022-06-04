Thomas Berry enjoyed an eventful week as he heads into summer break.
Berry was named Union Grove High School’s Teacher of the Year for his work as a math teacher, and also announced as the Wolverines’ new head boys basketball coach. He earned the promotion after spending the past two seasons as a Union Grove basketball assistant, as well as working as a football coach and a golf coach at the school.
“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Coach Berry over the last two years, and there are two things I can promise you,” Union Grove athletic director Peter Mullvain said. “First, he won’t be outworked. Thomas has an impressive drive and work ethic that I believe will help his program tremendously. Second, there will be a focus on character and sportsmanship in his program. Thomas Berry is a winner, on and off the court, and we are incredibly excited that he is our next head boys basketball coach.”
Berry has been an assistant basketball coach at Union Grove for two seasons, including one each as head junior varsity and head ninth grade basketball coach.
“The biggest thing I’m excited about is the opportunity to mentor young men,” Berry said. “My life’s work is dedicated to turning young men into guys we can depend on when we get older.”
Berry is a native of Wrens, attending Jefferson County High School before graduating from Valdosta State. He began his career in education at Valdosta Middle School and Valdosta High School before being hired at Union Grove.
He is married to Natasha, and he has four children between the ages of 18 and 7.
“I’m glad to have the opportunity (to be Union Grove’s head coach),” Berry said. “I’m thankful (Union Grove principal) Dr. (Ryan) Meeks and Dr. Mullvain thought enough of me to do the job.”
Berry will lead his team into one of the state’s toughest regions for boys basketball.
“It’s a tough region with Eagle’s Landing and Dutchtown,” Berry said. “I think the season’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be a change. With any change, things are going to be difficult. But with our core group of guys, we have a chance to make some noise.”
