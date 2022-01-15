MCDONOUGH — Union Grove’s basketball teams swept to a pair of victories over Stockbridge on Friday night.
The girls posted a 46-42 win, while the boys edged Stockbridge 49-47.
Jordan Brooks led the Union Grove girls with 19 points, and Ananda Mayhew scored 13. Stockbridge was led by 13 points from Janiyah Jones and 11 points from Carrington Wilson.
The Union Grove boys were led by Eric Garcia (15 points), Chance Whitfield (12 points) and Eugene Bond (11 points). Stockbridge’s boys got 11 points each from Khalil Stead and Jordin Gix.
