Union Grove seniors Carson Brantley and Levi Roe are scholarship finalists for the 15th annual Vincent J. Dooley Awards.
Brantley is one of 10 female finalists and Roe is one of 10 male finalists statewide for the scholarship, named in honor of Dooley, the Georgia Bulldogs’ longtime football coach and athletic director. Both were eligible for the scholarship as a Vincent J. Dooley Award winner.
Eight other Henry athletes earned the Dooley Award this year — Community Christian’s Joseph Yohannes and Sarah King, Hampton’s Tyler Ellison and Brandon Bogle, Luella’s Destin Ingram and Hailey Bos and Ola’s Ania Hill and Jackson Joyner.
The award recipients will be recognized during a May 21 ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame.
