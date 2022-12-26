Johnny McCarthy UGHS Boys Region Champion-Photo Jason Newton.jpg

 Jason Newton

Union Grove’s Johnny McCarthy was the Region 2-AAAAA Runner of the Year, highlighting the all-region team for the 2022 high school cross country season.

McCarthy won this season’s 2-AAAAA title with a time of 16 minutes, 28.97 seconds. He was joined on the all-region first team by Locust Grove’s Emilio Barreto (fifth at region) and Union Grove teammate Alex Castello (seventh at region).

