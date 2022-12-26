...LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG AND JUST
SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE 20 CORRIDOR...
A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for
light snow to Athens, metro Atlanta and Atlanta's southern
suburbs. Isolated to scattered light snow showers should start to
move into metro Atlanta between 7 PM and 9 PM and quickly spread
south and eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off between
1 AM and 2 AM. A trace to a couple of hundredths of snow could
accumulate. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this
morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or
intensity of this system.
Union Grove’s Johnny McCarthy was the Region 2-AAAAA Runner of the Year, highlighting the all-region team for the 2022 high school cross country season.
McCarthy won this season’s 2-AAAAA title with a time of 16 minutes, 28.97 seconds. He was joined on the all-region first team by Locust Grove’s Emilio Barreto (fifth at region) and Union Grove teammate Alex Castello (seventh at region).
The boys second team included Locust Grove’s Daniel Barreto (11th at region and Jake Pearson (14th at region), as well as Union Grove’s Marek Hurdle (12th at region) and Vincent Macias (13th at region).
Eagle’s Landing’s Nyla Atkinson, who was seventh at region, was the lone Henry girls runner on the all-region first team. The second team included Union Grove’s Gracie Zeugal (eighth at region), Ola’s Kwamia Russell (ninth at region), Union Grove’s Albany Robinson (10th at region), Union Grove’s Annaliese Gilbert (12th at region), Ola’s Aislynn Gonzalez (13th at region) and Locust Grove’s Jayden Smith (14th at region). Ola’s Kyrah Banks earned honorable mention acclaim.