Johnny_McCarthy_XC.JPG

Johnny McCarthy

GRAY — Union Grove’s Johnny McCarthy won the Region 2-AAAAA cross country championship Saturday in a meet hosted by Jones County.

McCarthy took first in 16 minutes, 28.97 seconds, leading Union Grove’s boys to a runner-up finish. He was backed up by teammates Alex Castello (seventh, 17:06.78), Marek Hurdle (12th, 17:54.28), Vincent Macias (13th, 17:55.14), Hayden Hamilton (15th, 18:49.08) and Julian Mays (17th, 19:06.31).

Recommended for you