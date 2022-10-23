GRAY — Union Grove’s Johnny McCarthy won the Region 2-AAAAA cross country championship Saturday in a meet hosted by Jones County.
McCarthy took first in 16 minutes, 28.97 seconds, leading Union Grove’s boys to a runner-up finish. He was backed up by teammates Alex Castello (seventh, 17:06.78), Marek Hurdle (12th, 17:54.28), Vincent Macias (13th, 17:55.14), Hayden Hamilton (15th, 18:49.08) and Julian Mays (17th, 19:06.31).
The Union Grove girls also finished as region runner-up behind Gracie Zeugal (eighth, 22:40.60), Albany Robinson (10th, 22:58.78), Annaliese Gilbert (12th, 23:15.46), Kendall Dow (15th, 23:33.83) and Lauren Jackson (18th, 24:01.96).
The Locust Grove boys placed third with Emilio Barreto (fifth, 16:50.47), Daniel Barreto (11th, 17:33.63), Jake Pearson (14th, 18:04.07) and Jaxon East (16th, 19:03.42) leading the way. Delton White (18th, 19:06.40) helped the Eagle’s Landing boys to fifth, and Ola was sixth.
Ola was third in the girls team standings behind strong showings from Kwamia Russell (ninth, 22:41.56), Aislynn Gonzalez (13th, 23:24.67) and Rayah Arnold (20th, 24:33.85). Nyla Atkinson (sixth, 22:25.87), Maleia Ali (16th, 23:50.27) and Seraiah Kornegay (17th, 23:50.94) led the Eagle’s Landing girls to fourth. Locust Grove’s girls were fifth behind Jayden Smith (14th, 23:30.37) and Karlie Trujillo (19th, 24:09.19).