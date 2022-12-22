Union Grove seniors Julien Davis and Quinton Griffin joined college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Davis signed with East Carolina, while Griffin signed with the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows in the teens expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Union Grove seniors Julien Davis and Quinton Griffin joined college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Davis signed with East Carolina, while Griffin signed with the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
Davis is a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, track and field) who was a key player at running back and linebacker during his high school career. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder projects as a linebacker at East Carolina.
Griffin, a second-team all-region pick, is the only player from the Southeast in St. Thomas’ signing class. The 5-8, 165-pounder was recruited as a defensive back.
Scenes from Seckinger vs. Ola boys basketball on Dec. 21, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Seckinger vs. Ola Boys Basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.