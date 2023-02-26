KJ_Clarington_football.JPG

Union Grove's K.J. Clarington poses for a photo at the 2022 Henry County Fall Sports Media Day.

 Will Hammock

As is the case for many high school student-athletes, the arrival of Signing Day was a huge relief for Union Grove two-sport star Kijani “K.J.” Clarington.

“Signing Day was like a whole bunch of pressure off my shoulders,” said Clarington, a starter in football and baseball for the Wolverines. “Through this whole recruiting process I was just trying to find a home, and securing that spot on Signing Day felt really good.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.