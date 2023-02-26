As is the case for many high school student-athletes, the arrival of Signing Day was a huge relief for Union Grove two-sport star Kijani “K.J.” Clarington.
“Signing Day was like a whole bunch of pressure off my shoulders,” said Clarington, a starter in football and baseball for the Wolverines. “Through this whole recruiting process I was just trying to find a home, and securing that spot on Signing Day felt really good.”
Clarington indeed found a home at Savannah State, where he’ll be able to check just about every box on his list. In addition to being able to play both football and baseball, he’ll be close enough to home for his family to make regular visits.
“I want my grandma to see me play,” said the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Clarington, who played cornerback, safety and quarterback for the Union Grove football team and was a pitcher and shortstop on the baseball team.
Although Clarington — who earned multiple all-region honors for football and baseball — was recruited by a number of schools for football (although some of those schools were not opposed to his also playing baseball), his situation cooled somewhat after suffering a knee injury in his final high school football game.
“During Senior Night, I tore my ACL and my MCL and my recruitment went in a different direction,” he said. “Nov. 4, 2022 — that date is engraved on my brain. Thankfully, I got in contact with the football coach (Aaron Kelton) and baseball coach (Carlton Hardy) at Savannah State and that’s where I found my home.”
Clarington’s relief on Signing Day was tempered somewhat by the fact that he will miss his senior season of baseball. Fortunately, his post-surgery rehabilitation is going well and he expects to be fully recovered by the time he reports to Savannah State this summer.
“I won’t be able to play my senior season for baseball, but I will be cleared in May,” he said. “I’ve got to get back to be game speed, so I’ll pretty much be training from then on once I’m cleared. Baseball is my first love and not to be able to play my senior season is very disappointing. But I’m finding other ways to stay included in the team, going out there and sort of coaching the guys up. I’m still trying to be a leader out there.”
With plans to study either broadcast journalism or sports medicine, Clarington said that besides blessing his football and baseball dreams, Savannah State remained interested after his injury.
“When I got there, I had a meeting with the baseball coach, and as soon as I got in there the football coach was there as well, so I had a meeting with the football and the baseball coach in the same room,” he said.
“After talking to them, I realized we were all on the same page and I had a sense of security that I was going to good place that actually cared about me and would work with me. I really didn’t see that in too many places. They stuck around and still wanted me, so the value I had to them sold it for me.”
Clarington (who also played basketball until the ninth grade) is well-aware of the degree of difficulty of the pressure — different, yet familiar — that he’ll encounter playing two sports in college.
“Everybody brings up to me that it’s very difficult to keep up with two sports and go to college,” he said. “My response is that I’ve been doing this since I was 4 years old and I did three sports until I got into high school. I’ve been working hard my whole life and I don’t see why I should stop now. I understand high school and college are way different, but I believe in my work ethic and I believe in myself.”
When asked which sport he’d pursue if he could only choose one, Clarington said, “My first love is baseball. I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old and I’ve been playing football that long as well. So over the years, football has really grown on me — I feel I can express myself on the football field in different ways than I could on the baseball field.
“But even given my growing love for football, I think I would still choose baseball. It’s my favorite and my love for the sport of baseball will keep me in the game for a while.”
With Signing Day now just a memory, Clarington — whose father Michael is a member of the Howard University Athletic Hall of Fame and grandfather Willie Clarington was inducted into the Florida A&M Athletic Hall of Fame — is now zeroing in on his future.
“Signing Day was great. But in my head, I need to get focused on getting (to Savannah State) because I have work to do,” he said. “As exciting as it is, I’m just ready to get to work and show people what I’m really about. I don’t want to get too caught up in the signing part; that’s great, but I still have a point to prove. I’m not where I want to be yet so I’m not too caught up into it.”
