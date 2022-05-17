BLACKSHEAR — Union Grove’s Keely Johnson placed 10th individually in the Class AAAAA State Girls Golf Tournament at Okefenokee Country Club on Tuesday.
Johnson shot 92 in the first round Monday before closing with an 85 to move into 10th. She qualified for the state tournament as an individual.
Ola’s girls finished 10th in the team standings behind Brianna Bassett, who tied for 23rd with rounds of 99 and 92. Teammate Hannah Craig (115-104) tied for 40th.
