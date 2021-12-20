Union Grove senior Levi Roe placed first in the Gorilla Warfare VIII wrestling tournament last week at Berkmar.
Roe won the 195-pound weight class with a 4-3 decision over Lanier’s Jonah Yi in the finals. After an opening bye, he pinned his first two opponents and defeated Peachtree Ridge’s Ryan Ackovic 5-3 in the semifinals.
