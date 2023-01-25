You will be hard-pressed to find a more unselfish basketball team in the state of Georgia than the McDonough Warhawks.
In 19 games, a Warhawk player has scored 20 or more points only seven times.
They’re at their best when their leading scorers Amon McDowell, Avante Nichols and Da’Avion Thomas are all scoring between 12-15 points and their 17-2 record on the season proves it.
“They’re definitely unselfish,” McDonough head coach B.J. Thomas said. “They definitely share the ball and play well together. And they’re happy to see each other succeed. That’s the key thing. No one is trying to take all of the shots. It’s all about us winning and they stay focused on winning as the No. 1 goal.”
The Warhawks have experienced a lot of success over the past two seasons. They’ve made back-to-back Final Four appearances but have lost both times.
With McDowell, Nichols and Thomas all back playing in their senior seasons with another year of experience, the coach hopes this is their year to break through with a Class AAAA state championship.
“You can see a difference in them,” B.J. Thomas said. “With their experience and their confidence, they know how to win ball games. They learned how to play off one another last year and that’s something they’re getting even better at as the season goes on. So there’s definitely a confidence that comes with that.”
McDowell is currently leading the Warhawks in scoring at 14.5 points per game. Nichols is averaging 13.5 and Thomas is averaging 12.6. And to make the Warhawks even more dangerous, junior Keenan Gray is also averaging double figures at 12.3 points per game.
Having four players all averaging 12 or more points per game has made them a very difficult team to defend.
“It’s difficult to defend us,” B.J. Thomas said. “If you want to key in and say hey, we’re just going to shut down this one player, that’s fine. I’m not even going to fight them on it because I have three others that can score. So most coaches aren’t going to do that. They’re going to have to play solid defense because there are too many guys on the court who can score.”
While they have only two losses, the Warhawks could very easily be undefeated. Their only two losses this season have come against Buford 57-54 and Greenforest 56-54.
In their 17 wins, they have dominated almost every game and Thomas said their experience has everything to do with that.
“Some of them, this is their third year starting, so when you have that type of experience on the team, it helps a lot as a coach,” Thomas said. “They know what they’re doing on the court. They recognize things pretty well. They’re doing a great job.”
More importantly, the Warhawks are 8-0 in Region 5-AAAA play and have outscored their six opponents 648-417.
The Warhawks have two big wins in their last two games heading into Friday night, beating Pace Academy 71-60 and Lovett 79-50. Another matchup with talented Pace happens Saturday, and if everything goes according to plan, they’ll likely face one another for a third time in the region championship game next month.
“A lot of people are really expecting that to be a big matchup and it will be,” B.J. Thomas said of Pace Academy. “They have who I think has a legit argument as being the greatest coach in the history of high school basketball in Georgia, Sharman White with all that he has won. We’re looking forward to playing them and I’m sure they’re looking forward to playing us. We’re excited. They’re a high-level program and I believe we are, too.”
Confidence is sky-high within the Warhawks team. From the coach all the way down to the last man on the bench, they take the court every game expecting to win. And so far this season, they’ve done a lot of winning.
“I think we’re in a pretty good place,” Thomas said. “I think we’re progressing at the right pace that we want to. We’re trending towards reaching our peak form. I don’t think we’re in our peak form yet, which is fine because you don’t want to be there yet. By the time we get to late January and early February, we want to be in our peak form when the playoffs hit. As long as we keep working hard, we’ll get there.”
Recommended for you
Stacker combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America ranking to see which school is the most difficult to gain admission to in each state. Click for more.Hardest college to get into in every state