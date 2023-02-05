Former Woodland High School basketball standout Dexter McClanahan has taken his talents to the international stage.
McClanahan, 25, is in Year 2 of his professional basketball career, playing for Fortaleza of the New Basketball Brazil league after spending his first year as a pro playing for Barreirense of the Portugal Basketball Federation.
And by many accounts, the 6-foot-4, 185-guard has more than held his own on courts far from Stockbridge. Last year in Portugal, McClanahan was the league’s second-best scorer, averaging 23 points per game, and this winter he’s atop the NBB’s list of point-producers, averaging 20.2 points per night through 20 games.
Even though he’s some 4,000 miles from his old balling grounds, McClanahan has made himself right at home on the floor and in Fortaleza, population 2.85 million.
“I love it,” McClanahan said during a holiday visit to Henry County. “Being there for three months, I feel like I’ve been there longer and I actually love it. The weather, the food and the people — there are a lot of really genuine people here and they take care of me. I have no complaints. I live on the coast, live near the water and have good weather just about every day.”
McClanahan was a first-team all-region and all-county selection in high school and played three years at Savannah State (earning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors) and a final season at Nicholls State, where he averaged nearly 14 points per game and was named All-Southland Conference. His last year in college was cut a bit short due to the COVID pandemic, so technically McClanahan did not play in a game from March of 2020 to the summer of 2021, when he moved to Portugal.
He may have been rusty and rough around the edges, but it didn’t take long for McClanahan to get a feel for how the game is played in the Iberian Peninsula.
“That was the first time in a long time when I actually felt like a little kid again, like maybe in middle school or high school or my first game in college, because it had been so long,” he said. “There were a couple of things I could have done better, but overall, yeah, I had a good game, with like 18 or 20 points and we ended up winning. When that game was over, it was right back to it and I started to feel normal again.”
His team in Portugal enjoyed a postseason run, but in Brazil Fortaleza has a lot of ground to cover to make the playoffs in 2023. With more than 16 of their 36 games left to play, Fortaleza figures to be in the tournament mix, McClanahan said.
After his first year in Portugal, McClanahan’s agent began seeking offers from clubs throughout the world and came away with several invitations, including teams from Austria, Brazil and Croatia.
“The best league was probably in Austria, but when I talked to the coach in Brazil and learned a little about the team and the league and the style of play, I felt it was the better fit for me and that’s where I could show my talents the most,” he said.
He’s also fitting in socially and culturally. An open and friendly sort, it seems McClanahan has rarely met a stranger, no matter the continent where he resides. He’d learned a little Portuguese during his rookie season, which has been helpful in Brazil.
“I feel I can go anywhere and make friends, even if we don’t speak the same language or we don’t look the same,” said McClanahan, who graduated from Nicholls State in 2019 with a degree in business administration. “For the most part, I haven’t had problems making friends. I know a little bit of Portuguese and when people see that you’re trying, they like you better.
“In my town, maybe two of 10 people can speak fluent English, so I’m using Google Translator a lot for the words I don’t know.
“The language barrier may get in the way if you need to have an important conversation or there’s a problem, but other than that, I’m really blessed to make friends there.”
McClanahan assents a player can make a good living playing basketball outside North America and now that he’s more comfortable in an international setting (his parents served the country for a combined 55 years in the U.S. Army and the family lived in Germany for several years), he’s not opposed to a career far from home.
But he’s still got his eye on playing a little closer to home.
“As a young guy, I’ve always wanted to get to the NBA,” he said. “And that’s still the case. If I had a chance to come back home and play, of course I’d want to do that. That’s always going to be the goal. But based on what I’ve seen in these past two years, you can really go far playing basketball overseas and not make NBA money but you can still make a good salary. People don’t know that about overseas basketball.
“After the season I’m planning to come back home and talk with my agent about summer league possibilities. I’m just trying to get my name out there — get people familiar with my game. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not just a matter of skill — it’s being in the right rooms with the right people. There were people last summer who took an interest in me, so I might break through. I hope to get an opportunity.”
Recommended for you
Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network. Click for more.50 most physical jobs in America